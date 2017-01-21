Team news: Rossies give goalkeeper his chance 21 January 2017





Roscommon's Colm Lavin.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Roscommon's Colm Lavin.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Kevin McStay has announced the Roscommon team which will line up against his native Mayo in tomorrow's FBD Connacht League third round fixture in Kiltoom (2pm).

Goalkeeper Colm Lavin from Éire Óg will make his senior inter-county bow as he replaces Mark Miley from last weekend's win over NUI Galway.



Ciaráin Murtagh takes back the captain's armband as McStay continues to experiment before finalising his Division 1 league squad on Monday, January 30th.

Roscommon (Connacht SFL v Mayo) – Colm Lavin; David Murray, Tom Featherston, Niall McInerney; Ronan Stack, Ultan Harney, Conor Devaney; Tadhg O'Rourke, Kevin Higgins; Fintan Cregg, Ciaráin Murtagh, Enda Smith; Cian Connolly, Tom Corcoran, Donie Smith. Subs: Darren O'Malley, Niall Kilroy, Cathal Shine, Shane Killoran, John McManus, Henry Walsh, Gary Patterson.