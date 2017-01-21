Team news: Rossies give goalkeeper his chance

21 January 2017

Roscommon's Colm Lavin.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Kevin McStay has announced the Roscommon team which will line up against his native Mayo in tomorrow's FBD Connacht League third round fixture in Kiltoom (2pm).

Goalkeeper Colm Lavin from Éire Óg will make his senior inter-county bow as he replaces Mark Miley from last weekend's win over NUI Galway.

Ciaráin Murtagh takes back the captain's armband as McStay continues to experiment before finalising his Division 1 league squad on Monday, January 30th.

Roscommon (Connacht SFL v Mayo) – Colm Lavin; David Murray, Tom Featherston, Niall McInerney; Ronan Stack, Ultan Harney, Conor Devaney; Tadhg O'Rourke, Kevin Higgins; Fintan Cregg, Ciaráin Murtagh, Enda Smith; Cian Connolly, Tom Corcoran, Donie Smith. Subs: Darren O'Malley, Niall Kilroy, Cathal Shine, Shane Killoran, John McManus, Henry Walsh, Gary Patterson.




Most Read Stories

Breffni County gets a new look

Dan Shanahan 'attacked' at a funeral over Deise team selection!

Hastings Cup: Meath and Longford qualify for final

Black card not working, says Ulster CEO

Team news: Mulhall to make Kildare bow

Fitzsimons not resting on his laurels


Android app on Google Play