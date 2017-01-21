Team news: All change for Farney 21 January 2017





Monaghan's Ryan McAnespie.

©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey. Monaghan's Ryan McAnespie.©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey.

Monaghan boss Malachy O'Rourke has made wholesale changes to his side for tomorrow's McKenna Cup semi-final against Derry at the Athletic Grounds.

Conor Forde, Drew Wylie, Owen Coyle, Kieran Hughes, Colin Walshe, Niall Kearns, Karl O'Connell, Barry McGinn and Ryan McAnespie all start ahead of Rory Beggan, Karl McQuaid, Ryan Wylie, Stephen Finnegan, James Mealiff, Aaron Lynch, Stephen McCabe, Gavin Doogan and David McAllister.

Conor McManus is named in attack after making his comeback from a hip injury in Wednesday's six-point victory over St Mary's in Inniskeen.

Monaghan (McKenna Cup v Derry): Conor Forde; Drew Wylie, Neil McAdam, Owen Coyle; Fintan Kelly, Kieran Hughes, Colin Walshe; Darren Hughes, Niall Kearns; Karl O'Connell, Barry McGinn, Owen Duffy; Ryan McAnespie, Dermot Malone, Conor McManus.

Subs: Rory Beggan, Mikey Murnaghan, Kieran Duffy, Ryan Wylie, Dessie Mone, James Mealiff, Brian Greenan, Gavin Doogan, Conor McCarthy, Shane Carey, Thomas Kerr, Niall McKeown, Karl McQuaid, David McAllister, Aaron Lynch, Stephen Finnegan, Stephen McCabe.