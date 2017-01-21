Team news: Derry show two changes

21 January 2017

Derry's Ben McKinless.
©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan.

The Derry team to face Monaghan in tomorrow's McKenna Cup semi-final at the Athletic Grounds shows two changes from that which comfortably beat Queens by 20-points in midweek.

Goalkeeper Ben McKinless and right corner-back Conor McGrogan, who were both minors last season, come into Damian Barton's starting fifteen in place of Conor McLarnon and Ciaran Mullan.

The Oak Leafers proved too strong for Queens on a 2-20 to 0-6 scoreline at Owenbeg on Wednesday.

Derry (McKenna Cup v Monaghan): Ben McKinless; Conor McGrogan, Conor Nevin, Ronan Murphy; Neil Forester, Oisin Duffin, Michael Warnock; Conor McAtamney, Aidan McLaughlin; Enda Lynn, James Kielt, Peter Hagan; Mark Lynch, Ryan Bell, Niall Loughlin.

Subs: Thomas Mallon, Patrick Coney, Gavin O’Neill, Emmett McGuckin, Benny Heron, Carlus McWilliams, Patrick Kearney, Mark Craig, Jason Rocks, Niall Keenan, Niall Toner, Oisin Hegarty, Jack Doherty, Danny Tallon, Conor McLarnon, Barry Grant.




