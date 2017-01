Team news: Louth primed for local derby 21 January 2017





Louth's Declan Byrne.

Louth manager Colin Kelly and his selectors have unveiled their starting 15 for tomorrow's O'Byrne Cup semi-final clash with Meath.

The local derby has a throw-in time of 2pm at Pairc Tailteann.

The winners will advance to a final meeting with either Kildare or Dublin.

Louth (O'Byrne Cup v Meath) – Craig Lynch; Padraig Rath, Paddy Reilly, Kevin Carr; Derek Maguire, Liam Dullaghan, Anthony Williams; Tommy Durnin, Andy McDonnell; Declan Byrne, Pauric Smith, Bevan Duffy; Conal McKeever, Ronan Carroll, Gerard McSorley. Subs: Joe Flanagan, John Bingham, Darren McMahon, James Stewart, James Califf, Ruairi Moore, Adrian Reid, Ross Nally, Jim McEneaney, Ronan Holcroft, Sam Mulroy.