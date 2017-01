Breffni County gets a new look 21 January 2017





Padraig Faulkner, Dara McVeety and Conor Moynagh model the new Cavan jersey for 2017.

Pic via Cavan County Board on Facebook. Padraig Faulkner, Dara McVeety and Conor Moynagh model the new Cavan jersey for 2017.Pic via Cavan County Board on Facebook.

The new Cavan GAA jersey was launched this morning.



Members of Mattie McGleenan's senior football squad attended the launch at The Sports Shop in Cavan Town this morning.



The new jersey is now on sale.