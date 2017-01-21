Team news: Treaty make five changes 21 January 2017





Cork's Alan O'Connor tackles Peter Nash of Limerick.

Limerick have made five changes for tomorrow's McGrath Cup final against Kerry at the Gaelic Grounds.

Daniel Daly, Sean O'Dea and captain Iain Corbett return to the back-line in place of Garrett Noonan, Padraig Quinn and Cillian Fahy while Peter Nash and Ger Collins are chosen ahead of Cian Sheehan and James Naughton up front.

The Treaty County are bidding to win the provincial pre-season football competition for the first time since 2005.

Limerick (McGrath Cup v Kerry): Donal O’Sullivan; Daniel Daly, Johnny McCarthy, Sean O'Dea; Paul White, Iain Corbett, Paul Hannon; Darragh Treacy, Brian Fanning; Peter Nash, Ger Collins, Brian Donovan; Sean McSweeney, Danny Neville, Seamus O'Carroll.

Subs: Brian Scanlon, Garrett Noonan, Cillian Fahy, David Ward, Padraig Quinn, James Bridgeman, Bill Creamer, Cian Sheehan, Jamie Lee, James Naughton, Killian Ryan.