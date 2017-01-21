Black card not working, says Ulster CEO 21 January 2017





New Ulster GAA CEO Brian McAvoy has called for the black card to be scrapped.

Writing in his first annual report, McAvoy puts forward an alternative proposal for punishing cynical play - a 13-metre free in front of the goalposts and a penalty if the indiscretion takes place inside the square.

“That's more appropriate following a 'cynical' foul as it would almost certainly result in the concession of a score,” he pointed out.

“I don't think anyone disputes the fact that there needs to be a form of sanction for what is deemed as 'cynical'.

“I believe, however, that the rule as currently drafted creates confusion by the use of the world 'deliberately' in relation to the three black card offences and this is making life difficult for match officials.

“The rule equates 'cynical' fouling and 'deliberate' fouling as if they are one and the same, but they are not. All cynical fouls are deliberate but all deliberate fouls are not cynical.

“I believe there needs to be change of wording in the rule.”