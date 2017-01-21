Fitzsimons not resting on his laurels 21 January 2017





©INPHO/Gary Carr. Dublin's Michael Fitzsimons.©INPHO/Gary Carr.

Despite his 'man-of-the-match' display in the All-Ireland SFC final replay victory over Mayo, Michael Fitzsimons knows he has a fight on his hands to nail down a Dublin starting spot for the season ahead.

Speaking to The Irish Independent, the Cuala clubman pointed out that he faces stiff competition when it comes to trying to force his way into Jim Gavin's starting 15.

“The nature of the group is no-one is going to rest on their laurels. There's huge competition, people are looking over their shoulder knowing they have to work hard.

“Lads will be pushing hard for the league. I know myself from experience if you're starting in the league, you're starting in the championship. And if you're not, it's a little bit of a disadvantage.

“So everyone is pushing for a spot and that drives up standards.”