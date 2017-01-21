Team news: Mulhall to make Kildare bow 21 January 2017





John Mulhall in action for Kilkenny.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. John Mulhall in action for Kilkenny.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Former Kilkenny All-Ireland winner John Mulhall will make his Kildare bow in the Walsh Cup tomorrow.

The Lilywhites have included the St Martin’s clubman, who came on as a substitute in the Cats' All-Ireland final victory over Tipperary in 2011, at right corner-forward for their final round game against neighbours Offaly in Hawkfield.

Mulhall is joined in attack by Limerick native David Reidy, who made his debut for Joe Quaid's side in last weekend's narrow one-point loss to Meath in Navan. Reidy's brother Michael will also make his Kildare bow tomorrow after being named at left half-back.

Kildare (Walsh Cup v Offaly): Paul Dermody; Cian Forde, Niall O Muineachain, Dinny Stapleton; Sean Gainey, Mark Moloney, Michael Reidy; Ross Bergin, Paul Divilly; Peter Moran, Michael Purcell, David Reidy; John Mulhall, Mark Delaney, Brian Byrne.

Subs: Paddy McKenna, Chris Bonus, Garry Johnson, Paudie Ryan, Kevin Connor, Jack Sheridan, Cathal Derivan, Shane Walsh, Richard Ryan, Paddy Moloney, Tadhg Forde.