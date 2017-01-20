Team news: Tyrone welcome back duo 20 January 2017





Tyrone's Ronan McNamee.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Tyrone's Ronan McNamee.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Tyrone will welcome Ronan McNamee and Cathal McShane back from college duty when they face Fermanagh in Sunday's McKenna Cup semi-final in Clones.

The duo are part of eight changes made by manager Mickey Harte, with Mickey O’Neill, Aidan McCrory, Ronan McNabb, Colm Cavanagh, Niall Sludden and Lee Brennan also coming in for the clash with the Erne men at St Tiernach's Park.

Making way from the side that started the 23-point defeat of Donegal in midweek are Niall Morgan, Padraig Hampsey, Justin McMahon, Jonathan Monroe, Matthew Donnelly, Ronan O'Neill, Cahir McCullagh and Ronan McHugh.

Tyrone (McKenna Cup v Fermanagh): Mickey O’Neill; Aidan McCrory, Ronan McNamee, Cathal McCarron; Ronan McNabb, Tiernan McCann, Peter Harte; Colm Cavanagh; Padraig McNulty; Declan McClure, Niall Sludden, Niall McKenna; Darren McCurry, Cathal McShane, Lee Brennan.

Subs: Niall Morgan, Mark Bradley, Sean Cavanagh, Matthew Donnelly, Padraig Hampsey, Cahir McCullagh, Ronan McHugh, Justin McMahon, Conor Meyler, Jonathan Monroe, Ronan O’Neill.