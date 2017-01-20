Team news: O'Connor makes seven changes 20 January 2017





Waterford manger Derek McGrath and Fintan O'Connor celebrate.

Kerry boss Fintan O'Connor has made seven changes to his team for Sunday's Munster SHL clash against Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds.

Aiden McCabe, Billy Lyons, Paud Costello, John Griffin, James O’Connor, Tomas O’Connor and Jack Goulding all come into the side.

The players to go out are Martin Stackpoole, Sean Weir, Rory Horgan, John Buckley, Darren Dineen, Paudie O'Connor and John Egan.

The Kingdom lost out to Clare last weekend in Austin Stack Park on a 2-24 to 1-15 scoreline.

Kerry (Munster SHL v Limerick): Aiden McCabe; Billy Lyons, Paud Costello, Bryan Murphy; John Griffin, Patrick Kelly, James O’Connor; Tomás O’Connor, Tommy Casey; Jordan Conway, Daniel Collins, Mikey Boyle; Jack Goulding, Padraig Boyle, Shane Nolan.

Subs: Martin Stackpoole, Sean Nolan, Sean Weir, Paudie O’Connor, John Buckley, Jordan Brick, Jason Wallace, Philp Lucid, Daniel Carroll, Liam Mullins, Keith Carmody.