Fixture clashes forces players to choose between school and province 20 January 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. A general view of hurleys.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Two groups of players from Westmeath and Wexford are being forced to choose between their school and their province tomorrow afternoon.

St Joseph's, Rochfortbridge are fixed to face Ferrybank in the Leinster 'B' Camogie final at Heywood at 2pm, the same time three players from the Westmeath school are set to represent Leinster in the Inter-Provincial Ladies Football Schools blitz at Kinnegad.

St Joseph's have appealed the scheduling of their fixture but no compromise has been reached and according to Midlands Sport Facebook page this evening, the three players due to be involved in both games have opted to play for their school over their province tomorrow.

Meanwhile, seven players from Loreto College, Wexford have been put in the same dilemma as their school's Leinster 'A' Camogie final against Loreto College, Kilkenny takes place around the same time that they're set to line out for Leinster in the Inter-Provincial blitz in Laois.

Both sets of players began trials and training for the Leinster panel four months ago.