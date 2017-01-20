O'Rourke: we're trying to grow the panel 20 January 2017





Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke.

Monaghan manager Malachy O’Rourke feels that their preparation for the NFL is going well.

Still in the hunt for McKenna Cup honours and having seen a few players emerge as genuine contenders for a starting place in the league has left O’Rourke content so far.

However, the Fermanagh native is not one to rest on his laurels and he has implored on the squad that there is a lot of hard work to be done yet.

Speaking to the Northern Standard, he said: “We are trying to grow the panel all the time. We have an influx from last year’s under-21 team and we will need strength in depth because we are going into a very tough National League campaign and you will soon find out which of the boys are up to the pace and which boys aren’t.”

He added: “We are looking for improvement in every outing, although maybe somethings take a little longer than we had hoped, but a team is always a work in progress.”