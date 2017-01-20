Eight years apart, the same five players return for Bord Gáis Energy launch 20 January 2017





At Croke Park for the announcement of Bord Gáis Energy's official sponsorship of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship are Kilkenny's Paul Murphy, Dublin's Liam Rushe, Tipperary's Seamus Callanan, Galway's Joe Canning and Patrick Horgan of Cork.

Bord Gáis Energy yesterday announced their official sponsorship of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship for the next three years.

Galway’s Joe Canning, Tipperary’s Seamus Callanan, Dublin’s Liam Rushe, Cork’s Patrick Horgan and Kilkenny’s Paul Murphy were on hand to help launch Bord Gáis Energy's sponsorship of the U-21 Championship in 2009. The quintet along with Antrim's Aaron Graffin were unveiled as ambassadors as Bord Gáis Energy took over the sponsorship of the U-21 grade.

Galway's Joe Canning, Antrim's Aaron Graffin, Cork's Patrick Horgan, Kilkenny's Paul Murphy, Dublin's Liam Rushe and Seamus Callanan of Tipperary at the launch of Bord Gáis Energy's sponsorship of the U-21 Championship in 2009.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Fast forward eight years to 2017 and Canning, Callanan, Rushe, Horgan and Murphy were all back at GAA Headquarters for the announcement of Bord Gáis Energy's sponsorship of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship!

Graffin was the only one missing yesterday as he is currently travelling abroad having been involved with the Saffrons for nine seasons.