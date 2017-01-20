Cavan ladies appoint McCabe as new manager 20 January 2017





Cavan ladies have confirmed Aidan McCabe as their new senior manager for 2017.

The Cootehill Celtic clubman was ratififed to the position at a county board meeting in Kingspan Breffni last night.

McCabe replaces Conor Barry who resigned from the role with immediate effect last Friday.

Barry cited player welfare issues as the reason for his departure in an interview with this week's Anglo Celt.

McCabe previously served as a selector under Barry and will be joined by outgoing coach Simon Fay in his backroom team which will be confirmed in the coming days.

Cavan will get their National League campaign underway next Sunday against Westmeath.