"I don't see the benefit of going into Munster," says Joe Canning 20 January 2017





Galway's Joe Canning at the GAA & Bord Gais Energy sponsorship announcement.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Galway's Joe Canning at the GAA & Bord Gais Energy sponsorship announcement.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Galway’s clubs may have unanimously backed a motion to look at competing in the Munster hurling championship but Joe Canning isn’t sure if it is the right move.

The move to pull Galway out of the Leinster SHC unless their minor and U-21 teams are also included in that province was backed at the county’s convention in December but Canning wonders would Munster be any better for the senior side.

"I don't see the benefit of going into Munster,” Canning told the Irish Independent. “What are we going to do? Munster mightn't let us play home games either.”

However, Canning agrees that the issue of Galway minor and U21 sides not participating in a provincial championship needs to be addressed.

"It's the underage thing - the minors and U21s need to get more matches. They're missing out on development.

"Wexford in the last three or so years have won three Leinster titles. They have a serious crew coming through that have played seriously competitive matches, whereas all of our guys at 22, 23, have probably played three games over the last three years."