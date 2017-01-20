O'Connor sees room for improvement 20 January 2017





Clare joint managers Gerry O'Connor and Donal Moloney.

INPHO/James Crombie. Clare joint managers Gerry O'Connor and Donal Moloney.INPHO/James Crombie.

Clare joint-manager Gerry O’Connor admits there is plenty to work on ahead of the NHL.

In the past week, Clare defeated Kerry and lost to Limerick in the Munster SHL and the early season competition has been a learning curve for the new management team.

O’Connor admitted to the Clare Champion that they were giving every player on the panel an opportunity to impress.

“We have four games in this competition and we are going to try and give everyone on the panel as fair an opportunity as possible to stake a claim for a place on the league panel. You need to be as competitive as possible.”

He added: “There is a lot of work for our guys between now and the end of the league. It’s a fairly intense ten days, there will be very little training during that period, it will all be rehab really.”

This Sunday, Clare travel to Fraher Field where they will take on Waterford in the Munster SHL.