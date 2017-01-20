Burke keen to make his mark 20 January 2017





Frank Burke as President of the Connacht Council speaks to the media.

GAA presidential hopeful Frank Burke is eager to become the third man form his native county to hold the position.

The Ardrahan clubman is aiming to follow in the footsteps of Peter J Kelly (1889) and Joe McDonagh (1997) in becoming Galway’s third GAA President.

At the end of February, Burke and his competitors will go to the annual congress in the hope of winning enough votes to take over from Aogan O’Fearghail.

Burke’s policy of wanting to put the club at the heart of the GAA is sure to gain a lot of support and this is a situation that he is passionate about.

Speaking to the Connacht Tribune, he said: “A priority for me is care and support for the clubs. There is nothing more important. The club volunteer has made the GAA the great organisation that it is, and I would like to, if elected, drive a new recruitment programme.

“New volunteers would be given an opportunity and space to participate in administration, in the general operation and coaching within clubs. If they are willing to continue, they would be empowered through workshops and mentoring to take on further roles, driving self-sufficiency within the clubs and ensuring club’s long term sustainability.”