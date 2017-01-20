Team news: Hyland to debut for Lilywhites 20 January 2017





Athy's Mark Hyland dejected.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Athy's Mark Hyland dejected.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Mark Hyland will make his competitive senior debut for Kildare in Sunday's O'Byrne Cup semi-final clash against Dublin in Newbridge.

Hyland, who has been named at left corner-back alongside his older brother David at full-back, is one of five changes from last weekend's twelve-point win over Offaly in Tullamore.

Keith Cribbin comes in at left half-back while his brother Paul will make his first appearance for the Lilywhites in 2017, along with Kevin Feely and Daniel Flynn.

The players to make way are Ollie Lyons, Shea Ryan, Tommy Moolick, Conor Hartley and Cathal McNally.

Kildare (O'Byrne Cup v Dublin): Mark Donnellan; Mick O'Grady, David Hyland, Mark Hyland; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle, Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Fionn Dowling; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Daniel Flynn, Ben McCormack.