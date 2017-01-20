Hurling previews: Cats head for Mullingar 20 January 2017





Westmeath welcome Kilkenny to TEG Cusack Park for their Walsh Cup clash.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Westmeath welcome Kilkenny to TEG Cusack Park for their Walsh Cup clash.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Here are our previews for the Munster SHL, Walsh Cup and Kehoe Cup clashes taking place across the country on Sunday.

Munster SHL round 4

Waterford v Clare, Fraher Field, 2pm

Both teams lost out in round three and home advantage could end up making the difference for the Deise men.

Verdict: Waterford

Limerick v Kerry, Gaelic Grounds, 1pm

The Shannonsiders bounced back well from their round two hammering at the hands of Cork in round two with victory over Clare recently and should pick up the points here.

Verdict: Limerick

Walsh Cup round 3

Laois v Galway, Rathdowney, 2pm

Galway head for Rathdowney looking for win number three of the campaign and it’s hard to envisage the hosts stopping them when you consider the form the Tribesmen have been in at this early stage of the season.

Verdict: Galway

Westmeath v Kilkenny, Cusack Park, 2pm

The Cats annihilated Antrim last weekend and will be expected to collect another win in Mullingar on Sunday.

Verdict: Kilkenny

Antrim v DCU, Jordanstown, 2pm

The Saffrons took a beating from Kilkenny in round two and will look to get their season on track when the students of DCU come to Jordanstown.

Verdict: Antrim

Kildare v Offaly, Hawkfield, 2pm

Kildare went down in a battling performance against Meath last weekend and will face another rough assignment on Sunday when Kevin Ryan’s Offaly pay them a visit.

Verdict: Offaly

Kehoe Cup round 2

Longford v NUI Maynooth, Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 2pm

Verdict: NUI Maynooth

Wicklow v IT Tallaght, Greystones, 2pm

Verdict: Wicklow