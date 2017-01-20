Football previews: Kingdom fancied for fifth McGrath Cup

20 January 2017

James O'Donoghue and the Kerry players make their way out for the McGrath Cup clash against Cork in Mallow.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Here are our previews for Sunday afternoon’s football fixtures, including the McGrath Cup final, McKenna Cup and O’Byrne Cup semi-finals.

 

Sunday, January 22nd

McGrath Cup final

Limerick v Kerry, Gaelic Grounds, 3pm

The Kingdom are 1/14 favourites to claim their fifth McGrath Cup since 1996 on Sunday and even with home advantage it’s hard to see Limerick springing an upset.

Verdict: Kerry

O'Byrne Cup semi-finals

Kildare v Dublin, Newbridge, 2pm

It’s a rare thing nowadays to see Dublin cast as outsiders but the Lilywhites have played some exceptional football during the early part of the season and are fancied for a final berth here.

Verdict: Kildare

Meath v Louth, Pairc Tailteann, 2pm

A repeat of last year’s Leinster SFC quarter-final meeting and we’re predicting the same outcome here, with the Royals having made an impressive start under Andy McEntee thus far.

Verdict: Meath

McKenna Cup semi-finals

Derry v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds, 2pm

Derry crushed Queen’s in the last round but Conor McManus’s recent return to the Farney fold gives Malachy O’Rourke’s men the edge here.

Verdict: Monaghan

Tyrone v Fermanagh, Clones, 2pm

The holders have bounced back well since their opening defeat to Cavan and should be put to the test by the Erne men, whom gave Antrim a 14-point hammering in mid-week.

Verdict: Tyrone

Connacht SFL round 3

Roscommon v Mayo, Kiltoom, 2pm

The Rossies have been convincing in their first two wins of 2017 and should have enough for Mayo’s second string in Kiltoom.

Verdict: Roscommon

Sligo v Leitrim, Tourlestrane, 2pm

Sligo scored a massive 39-point victory over GMIT in round two and although they’ll get a much stiffer test against Leitrim on Sunday, the Yeats will still be fancied to prevail.

Verdict: Sligo




