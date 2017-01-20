Football previews: Kingdom fancied for fifth McGrath Cup
20 January 2017
James O'Donoghue and the Kerry players make their way out for the McGrath Cup clash against Cork in Mallow.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.
Here are our previews for Sunday afternoon’s football fixtures, including the McGrath Cup final, McKenna Cup and O’Byrne Cup semi-finals.
Sunday, January 22nd
McGrath Cup final
Limerick v Kerry, Gaelic Grounds, 3pm
The Kingdom are 1/14 favourites to claim their fifth McGrath Cup since 1996 on Sunday and even with home advantage it’s hard to see Limerick springing an upset.
Verdict: Kerry
O'Byrne Cup semi-finals
Kildare v Dublin, Newbridge, 2pm
It’s a rare thing nowadays to see Dublin cast as outsiders but the Lilywhites have played some exceptional football during the early part of the season and are fancied for a final berth here.
Verdict: Kildare
Meath v Louth, Pairc Tailteann, 2pm
A repeat of last year’s Leinster SFC quarter-final meeting and we’re predicting the same outcome here, with the Royals having made an impressive start under Andy McEntee thus far.
Verdict: Meath
McKenna Cup semi-finals
Derry v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds, 2pm
Derry crushed Queen’s in the last round but Conor McManus’s recent return to the Farney fold gives Malachy O’Rourke’s men the edge here.
Verdict: Monaghan
Tyrone v Fermanagh, Clones, 2pm
The holders have bounced back well since their opening defeat to Cavan and should be put to the test by the Erne men, whom gave Antrim a 14-point hammering in mid-week.
Verdict: Tyrone
Connacht SFL round 3
Roscommon v Mayo, Kiltoom, 2pm
The Rossies have been convincing in their first two wins of 2017 and should have enough for Mayo’s second string in Kiltoom.
Verdict: Roscommon
Sligo v Leitrim, Tourlestrane, 2pm
Sligo scored a massive 39-point victory over GMIT in round two and although they’ll get a much stiffer test against Leitrim on Sunday, the Yeats will still be fancied to prevail.
Verdict: Sligo