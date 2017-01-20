Video: 'I'd just tip Down and I'm sure UU will be delighted to hear that!' 20 January 2017





The Conor McGurk Cup Final takes place on Saturday.

©Jerome Quinn Media. The Conor McGurk Cup Final takes place on Saturday.©Jerome Quinn Media.

See a preview of this Saturday's Conor McGurk Cup Final between Down and Ulster University at the Dub Arena (7pm).

Gavan Duffy from the McGurk Cup Organising Committee reviews the competition and gives his verdict on the Final.

'We've had some great games so far and we are going to have a new name on the trophy this year, no matter what. I'd appeal to hurling people to come along and see the Final at a great venue for crowds. There won't be much in it, I'd just tip Down and I'm sure UU will be delighted to hear that!'

Video by Jerome Quinn Media.