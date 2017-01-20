Injury concerns for Faithful 20 January 2017





©INPHO/Tom Beary. Offaly manager Pat Flanagan with selector Jimmy 'Ginger' Stewart.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

The start of the NFL is only two weeks away and Offaly manager Pat Flanagan has a number of injury concerns ahead of the opening game against Longford.

With the O’Byrne Cup now firmly out of the way, full attention is now on the league and Flanagan is waiting to see who recovers from injury in time.

Already ruled out of the NFL are Anton Sullivan who is on a tour of duty with the army in the Lebanon. The rest of his Rhode team mates in the squad are due to return this week.

Another set to miss the entire league campaign is John Moloney who is recovering from a shoulder operation and has targeted the championship for his comeback.

Sean Pender is also recovering from a shoulder operation, but he looks set to see some action in the league, although the Longford game looks set to come too soon.

Another player on the mend is Bernard Allen whose knee injury is clearing up, while Graham Guilfoyle returns having played for his college in the O’Byrne Cup.