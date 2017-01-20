Kiely wants more aggression 20 January 2017





Limerick manager John Kiely.

Limerick manager John Kiely saw his side bounce back from their hammering against Cork to defeat Clare on Wednesday night, but he stressed that they still had a lot of work to do.

Kiely will see his side in action against Kerry on Sunday and one area that he feels they need to work on is aggression.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, Kiely admitted that there were a number of areas to improve on before the start of the NHL.

“Aggression, getting to the breaking ball, attacking the ball in the first instance – somethings that were evident at times in the game against Waterford,” said Kiely.

“We were outfought against Cork. If you have to track a run for five, six, seven yards then you track a run for five, six, seven yards – don’t make it more difficult for yourself to get the ball and then have to chase for 20 yards to try get the ball back – we allowed that to happen far too often.

He added: “At the end of the day we have 41 players on the panel and they are all putting their hand up for inclusion and they have got to get their opportunity to shine or show us what they can do.”