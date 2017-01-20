Team news: Lavin and Wallace in for Royals 20 January 2017





Meath's Seamus Lavin Meath's Seamus Lavin

Seamus Lavin and Eamon Wallace will get their first starts under new manager Andy McEntee when Meath take on Louth in the O'Byrne Cup semi-final.

Both players have returned to the Meath squad after college duty. In a rearranged full back line Donal Keogan takes over the number 3 jersey with David McQuillan moving to the corner.

Team captain Graham Reilly is named on the half forward line despite his club playing in the All-Ireland Club IFC semi final against Pomeroy the following Sunday.

Meath (O'Byrne Cup semi-final v Louth) - Jack Hannigan (Donaghmore/Ashbourne); David McQuillan (St Patrick’s), Donal Keogan (Rathkenny), Sean Curran (Donaghmore/Ashbourne); Seamus Lavin (St Peters Dunboyne), Brian Power (Ratoath), Alan Forde (Navan O’Mahonys); Bryan Menton (Donaghmore/Ashbourne), Cian O’Brien (Ratoath); Ruairí Ó Coileáin (Navan O’Mahonys), Graham Reilly (St Colmcille’s), Eamon Wallace (Ratoath); Kevin Ross (Castletown), Paddy Kennelly (Dunderry), Sean Tobin (Simonstown Gaels).

Subs - Joe Sheridan (Seneschalstown), Conor Downey (Na Fianna), Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey), Bryan McMahon (Ratoath), Shane McEntee ( St Peters Dunboyne), Adam Flanagan (Clonard), Conor McGill (Ratoath), Mickey Burke (Longwood), Michael Newman (Kilmainham).