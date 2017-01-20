Lee likes that winning feeling 20 January 2017





The Limerick team huddle.

©INPHO/James Crombie. The Limerick team huddle.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Limerick manager Billy Lee admits that it would be nice to win the McGrath Cup for the first time since 2005.

Although the new Treaty boss stressed that Sunday’s final against Kerry was just another game in their preparation for the start of the NFL, he admitted to the Limerick Leader that winning was a good habit to get into.

The Shannonsiders face a tough test against a Kerry side that have impressed in the early season competition so far.

“It’s another game in January but more importantly, it’s a competitive game and probably brings a little more pressure,” said Lee.

“Winning is a habit and it’s great for confidence, for the players and the management. It’s about positivity for us at the moment. We are focused only on ourselves and getting our plan right and learning how to play the way we would like.”

