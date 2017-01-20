McStay relishing early test against native Mayo 20 January 2017





Roscommon's Thomas Corcoran, John McManus and Sean Mullooly speak with Kevin McStay ©INPHO/James Crombie. Roscommon's Thomas Corcoran, John McManus and Sean Mullooly speak with Kevin McStay ©INPHO/James Crombie.

By John Fallon

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay believes that a crack at his native Mayo on Sunday is exactly what his side need as they prepare for the new season.

McStay, in sole charge of the Rossies this season after joint manager Fergal O’Donnell stepped down, knows they need momentum after a disappointing championship last summer.

Roscommon, after successive promotions, did well to retain their top flight status last spring but their championship was a big disappointment, losing a Connacht final replay to Galway before Clare sent them packing in the All-Ireland qualifiers.

Roscommon, despite wholesale changes in their two wins to date against IT Sligo and NUIG, have made an encouraging start to the FBD League campaign and can book a final date when they take on Mayo in Kiltoom on Sunday and McStay knows that will be a decent indicator of where they stand.

“The fact that I’m from Mayo as well I’m sure adds a touch to it so personally it really gets us ready.

“We want to play Mayo at this stage and have a cut at them and I’m sure vice versa, but no doubt their eyes are on bigger prizes than our eyes just now. So we’re just going step by step to tell you the truth.

“The selection headache, we knew we were going to have it because we’ve had a pretty even panel up to 26 or 28. A few really good lads have come on from underage. Their time is coming, this year or next year. They’re in that nice 23, 24, 25 years of age and we need to see them pushing on and I think we will as the weeks and months go by.”

A win on Sunday in a tie that is set to attract a big crowd to the home of the St Brigid’s club in south Roscommon will secure a place in the FBD League final against Galway on Sunday week, and another game before the league opener against Tyrone appeals to McStay.

“We’ll have to see what happens next Sunday of course against Mayo.

“We feel we’re in reasonably good shape for it and now that it looks like we’re going to be in it, we’re going to have a right shot. But the challenge next Sunday is higher,” added McStay.