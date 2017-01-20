Dance show progress may determine O'Mahony's Kerry future 20 January 2017





Kerry's Aidan O'Mahony will take part in RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars. Kerry's Aidan O'Mahony will take part in RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars.

Kerry footballer Aidan O’Mahony has revealed his progress on RTE show Dancing With the Stars may play a huge part in his inter-county future.

O’Mahony is currently strutting his stuff on national television and the rehearsals alone see him spending three days a week in Wicklow.

The Rathmore clubman revealed to the Kerryman that he will discuss his inter-county future with Eamonn Fitzmaurice in the coming weeks, but added that the further he goes in the competition could influence his decision.

“I’ve spoken to Eamonn (Fitzmaurice) before Christmas and I will talk to him again soon and together we will come to the right decision. At the moment, my fitness is fine, physically I’m in great shape, but there’s a few other things to consider,” said O’Mahony.

“I went into the show because after initially thinking no way was that for me, I thought it was right for me to try something completely different, outside my comfort zone, and I’m really enjoying it.

“It’s stressful and intense but great fun. I can’t dance and I certainly don’t expect to win it out, but this week the eliminations start and that could make my decision much easier.

“If I go out in the next week or two it would be easier to make a decision on going back (Kerry). The dancing is great to keep fit and for the last few years I’ve a particular winter schedule anyway for keeping fit, and I’m in the gym every day when I’m above for the dancing.”