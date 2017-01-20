Guckian: our objective hasn't changed 20 January 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Leitrim selector John O'Mahony and manager Brendan Guckian.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Leitrim manager Brendan Guckian insists that they remain focused on the start of the NFL, despite their crushing defeat to Galway in the FBD League.

A massive 27 points (5-21 to 0-09) separated the sides at the final whistle and Guckian cut a dejected figure after the match.

However, he stressed to the Leitrim Observer that the focus has always been on the league and that the Galway result will be forgotten about in a few weeks.

“Our objective hasn’t changed, it is focused on Wicklow in three weeks time and we have to keep our eyes on that,” said Guckian.

“It is more about the performance, it is the disappointment of the workrate, it was just in general a massive disappointment.”

