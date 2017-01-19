Walsh Cup: Wexford down Dubs 19 January 2017





©INPHO Dublin's Alan Moore and Wexford's Matthew O'Hanlon©INPHO

Wexford 1-17

Dublin 0-17

Wexford have defeated Leinster rivals Dublin in this evening's Walsh Cup round 3 clash at Hollymount.

The first half began with both sides sparring for a lead and after ten minutes they sat level at five points apiece. It was then Wexford kicked on with wing forward Conor McDonald who notched 0-5 first half points and Podge Doran who struck the net on the fifteen minute mark giving Davy Fitzgerald's side a half-time advantage. Despite Niall McMorrow's best efforts the teams went to the dressing rooms on a scoreline of Wexford 1-11 Dublin 0-9.

The second-half was an extremely hard fought affair with the Dubs shooting quickly back into the game with early scores from Chris Crummey, Niall McMorrow, Ryan O'Dwyer and Donal Burke. However the Model county hung in with crucial points from Richie Kehoe and Lee Chin, eventually running out three point winners.

Elsewhere this evening, in the Kehoe Cup Trinity College ran out five point winners over DCU-St Patricks on a scoreline of 1-17 to 1-12. Also in the Connacht SFL round 3 NUIG defeated IT Sligo by two points, 2-14 to 2-12.