Cork boss Kingston sticking with current squad 19 January 2017





Cork manager Kieran Kingston.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Cork manager Kieran Kingston.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston says he’s intent on keeping his current panel in place for the start of next month’s National League campaign.

Speaking after his side’s Munster SHL win over Waterford last night, the Rebels boss says he only expects to bring in players currently involved in the Fitzgibbon Cup for their Division 1A opener against Clare on February 18th.

“The panel is the panel for the moment, including the national league and maybe beyond that,” Kingston told the Evening Echo.

“Whilst it is fluid, we are very happy with it at the moment and we won’t be changing it before the league commences.

“In saying that, we are always looking at players, players who will be playing in the Fitzgibbon Cup and those competitions and if someone is playing well we’ll bring him on and add him to our panel.”

On the 0-25 to 1-19 win over the Deise men in Mallow, Kingston added: “I thought we made a very poor start, certainly the first 15 minutes when we trailed by six or seven points but we worked our way back into it.

“Number one, it’s another win and number two I was very happy with the effort the players put in throughout, they tried very hard and that’s all you can ask for at this time of the year.”