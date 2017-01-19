Ex-Kilkenny All-Ireland winner joins Kildare 19 January 2017





Clare's Liam Markham and Sean Collins with John Mulhall of Kilkenny Clare's Liam Markham and Sean Collins with John Mulhall of Kilkenny

Kildare hurling manager Joe Quaid has confirmed that former Kilkenny All-Ireland winner John Mulhall will line-out with them in this year’s National League and Christy Ring Cup competitions.

The St Martin’s forward came on as a substitute in Kilkenny’s All-Ireland final victory over Tipperary back in 2011 and is also the holder of Leinster minor and All-Ireland U21 medals.

Thus far in 2017, Quaid has invited 67 players to try out for Kildare, with only 24 accepting his invitation, and it is believed that an ex-Tipperary hurler will be joining the set-up ahead of next month’s league campaign.

Last Sunday's narrow Walsh Cup defeat to Meath saw former Limerick forward David Reidy and Dinny Stapleton (Tipperary) making their bows for the Lilywhites.

"We lost Gerry Keegan, one of the best players in Leinster, who is gone travelling and we are down one or two other big players as well,” Quaid told RTE Sport.

“We scoured the county but didn't get the interest we wanted. So after listening to the players - and they want to win things - we have decided to bring in five outside players.

“All five have already trained with us and there are four transfer forms gone to Croke Park, but hopefully we have one more player left to introduce - but that declaration will be in his own time. Those lads have already given the place a lift.

He continued: "John is the most laid-back man in the country. He turned up for his first training session wearing a Christmas jumper and a pair of shorts that you would be afraid to wear on a beach and he went home with a big tub of protein powder.

“The lads already love him. He is a serious hurler and he wants to hurl, he has bags of ability in him and we welcome him."