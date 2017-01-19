Video: 'That's the only answer to them boys!' 19 January 2017





There were some genuine nerves of steel demonstrated in yesterday’s Leinster A Senior Football Schools semi-final in Enniscorthy.

St Peter’s College of Wexford took on the combined Wicklow Schools team for a place in the provincial decider and although the Wicklow students fell to a three-point defeat, nobody could say it was through the fault of their deadly accurate goalkeeper Mark Jackson.

Having reportedly brought 10 bus loads to the game, the Wexford contingent in the crowd didn’t make Jackson’s life easy as his expert free-taking was something they looked to deter throughout the game.

The below video from the Wicklow People shows Jackson (eventually) silencing the crowd on two different occasions.

Jackson also gave a solid contribution in goal over the 60 minutes, but it was St Peter's that advanced on a 0-13 to 1-8 score-line to meet Westmeath’s Moate CBS in the final.