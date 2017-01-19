Team news: Rushe and O'Dwyer back as Dubs make seven changes 19 January 2017





Dublin's Liam Rushe.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Dublin's Liam Rushe.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Dublin hurling boss Ger Cunningham has made seven changes to his team for tonight’s Walsh Cup game against Wexford in Hollymount.

Liam Rushe returns to the side following the suspension he received after being red-carded against Carlow in round one, starting at centre-back.

Ballyboden’s Conor Robinson is also a new addition to the Dubs’ defence in the left corner-back position, while fellow clubman Conor Dooley occupies the number one jersey instead of Gary Maguire.

In attack, Ryan O’Dwyer will make his first appearance of 2017 after returning home from his honeymoon and Thomas Connolly, younger brother of football star Diarmuid, is named at left half-forward.

Galway native Domhnaill Fox and Alan Moore are also included in the front lines at right half-forward and right corner-forward, respectively.

The winners of today’s clash at the Shelmalier GAA grounds (throw-in 7.30pm) will advance into the competition’s semi-finals.

Dublin (Walsh Cup v Wexford): Conor Dooley; Patrick Smyth, Shane Barrett, Conor Robinson; Seán McGrath, Liam Rushe, Chris Crummey; Ben Quinn (Crumlin), Caolán Conway; Domhnaill Fox, Niall McMorrow, Thomas Connolly; Alan Moore, Ryan O’Dwyer, Fiontán Mac Gibb.