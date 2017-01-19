McManus makes Farney return 19 January 2017





Monaghan's Conor McManus Monaghan's Conor McManus

Conor McManus made a winning return for Monaghan last night as they saw off St Mary’s in Inniskeen to advance to the semi-finals of the Dr McKenna Cup.

Starting at centre-forward, the two-time All Star kicked 0-6 in his first appearance of 2017 after recovering from a hip injury, as Malachy O’Rourke’s men accounted for the Belfast students on a 1-13 to 0-10 score-line.

The Farney men had trailed at half-time but outscored their counterparts by 1-9 to 0-5, with McManus’ contribution and a 50th minute goal from Dermot Malone proving salient in setting-up a semi-final meeting with Derry on Sunday.