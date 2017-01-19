Bord Gáis Energy becomes new All-Ireland SHC sponsor

19 January 2017

Tipperary's Seamus Callanan with Cillian Buckley of Kilkenny.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Bord Gáis Energy has today been confirmed as the new main sponsor of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.

Having been sponsor of the All-Ireland U21HC for the past eight years, the company joins Centra and Littlewoods as the GAA’s featured hurling sponsors in a three-year deal.

Bord Gáis takes over the competition’s title sponsorship from Eithad Airways, which recently confirmed its decision to end its sponsorships with the association after nine years.

Liberty Insurance will also not be involved in any sponsorship in 2017.

Last year saw BGE agreeing a deal to continue their sponsorship of the All-Ireland U21 championship until 2021.




