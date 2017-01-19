Lights go out in Owenbeg 19 January 2017





Owenbeg GAA Centre of Excellence, Dungiven, Co. Derry Owenbeg GAA Centre of Excellence, Dungiven, Co. Derry

Last night’s Dr McKenna Cup clash between Derry and Queen’s University saw a 40-minute delay due to floodlight failure.

The game was barely two minutes old when the Owenbeg GAA Centre of Excellence became cloaked in darkness due to the power outage, with Conor McGrady’s early free having put the Belfast students in front.

When play resumed it was the hosts that took control of the contest, hitting 2-7 without reply, with the goals coming from Enda Lynn and Neil Forester, as they romped to a 20-point victory (2-20 to 0-6).

The Oak Leafers now face Monaghan in Sunday’s semi-final, with Group C winners Tyrone taking on Pete McGrath’s Fermanagh.