Crummey wants Cuala to 'go all the way' 19 January 2017





Dublin's Chris Crummey with Andrew Shore of Wexford during the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup final ©INPHO/Tommy Grealy Dublin's Chris Crummey with Andrew Shore of Wexford during the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup final ©INPHO/Tommy Grealy

Dublin defender Chris Crummey says it would be great to see Cuala “go all the way” in their quest for an All-Ireland club senior hurling title.

Victory for the Leinster champions over their Ulster counterparts Slaughtneil on February 25th would mean that Dubs boss Ger Cunningham will be robbed of high calibre talents David Treacy, Mark Schutte, Cian O’Callaghan, Oisín Gough, Colm Cronin and Darragh O’Connell for the opening rounds of the National League.

However, the Lucan Sarsfields clubman feels an All-Ireland victory on St Patrick’s Day would be well worth it.

“Honestly, I thought it was brilliant for Dublin hurling,” Crummey told GAA.ie “You saw how competitive the Dublin Championship was this year, how many tight games they had and then went into Leinster and won that very convincingly.

“So it just shows you the standard of Dublin hurling and the calibre of players in Dublin at the moment, which is great to see.

“Please God, they can get over Slaughtneil and go a step further. It would be great to see them go all the way.”

On opportunities arising for fringe players due to the absence of others in the squad, Crummey added: “It’s such a great opportunity for every lad on the panel. Obviously we’d love to have those Cuala lads. We’d love to have the lads who are injured in the squad.

“But it’s just a great opportunity for those lads to stay in the team for the Walsh cup and into the league and give Ger as many headaches as possible coming into the Championship.”