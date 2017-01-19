Hogan expects club mate to 'manage' Cats captaincy 19 January 2017





O'Loughlin Gaels' Mark Bergin celebrates.

O'Loughlin Gaels' Mark Bergin celebrates.

Brian Hogan has urged Mark Bergin not to try and reinvent himself in his new role as Kilkenny senior hurling captain.

County champions O’Loughlin Gaels put Bergin’s name forward this week and his fellow club mate Hogan, who himself lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup with the Cats in 2011, admits that the role does bring some added pressure.

“You’d be lying if you said there’s not a certain amount of extra pressure. It’s a massive honour and it’s about managing it,” Hogan told the Irish Examiner.

“From a management point of view, it’s very much about not trying to reinvent yourself and being something you’re not. Make sure you’re the best you can be in terms of everything you do.

“There’s no archetypal captain – everyone has their own way of doing things but it does bring a certain amount of pressure, with people talking to you about it, the fact that Mark is 27 is an advantage and while he doesn’t have a lot of inter-county experience, he’s a mature lad and should be able to manage it and see it for what it is.”