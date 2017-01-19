Tyrone's McMahon on the comeback trail

19 January 2017

Two-time All-Ireland winner Joe McMahon says he hopes to return to action with Tyrone “in the next couple of months”.

McMahon turns 34 this year and hasn't kicked a ball with the Red Hands since 2015, when he suffered a groin injury in their All-Ireland SFC semi-final defeat to Kerry.

The Omagh man has suffered numerous setbacks since, but insists he’s well on the road to recovery now and is eager to don the white jersey again for the Ulster champions.

“I would be hopeful of getting back out again in the next couple of months,” McMahon is quoted saying in today’s Irish News.

He continued: “It’s been a disappointing couple of seasons with the groin injury giving me quite a bit of bother. I got myself into good shape during the summer, but that came a little bit too late for the county set-up, with the level that is expected. A lot of games had been played, a lot of training sessions done.

“But I finished out the season with Omagh, and in the last game against Killyclogher, I picked up a hamstring injury. Maybe when you’re so focused on one part of the body, you tend to neglect other parts. And to the detriment of myself, it has set me back another few months.

“But I’ll attack the rehab again. One thing I have learned from the rehab is that you need incredible patience, and that’s something I have gained through the rehab.”




