McKenna Cup round-up: Red Hands, Oriel, Oak Leaf and Ernemen advance 18 January 2017





Peter Harte of Tyrone and Tony McCleneghan of Donegal

©INPHO Peter Harte of Tyrone and Tony McCleneghan of Donegal©INPHO

Cavan slipped up as the semi-final line-up for this year's McKenna Cup was confirmed: Monaghan V Derry and Tyrone V Fermanagh.

The final round of Ulster's subsidiary football competition saw some big scores, shocks and a power cut.

Goals from Ronan McHugh and Cahir McCullagh helped holders Tyrone to a 2-23 to 0-6 win over Donegal. Having led by 1-12 to 0-3 at the break, the Red Hands pushed on to eclipse Cavan at the top of the group and claim a place in the last four.

Having already beaten Tyrone and Donegal, all Mattie McGleenan's men had to do was avoid defeat at home to UUJ. But half-time substitutes Patrick McBrearty and Mark Bradley (!) notched eight points between them as the students prevailed by 0-19 to 0-15.

Monaghan are the only team to progress with a 100% record. They claimed their third successive victory at the expense of St Mary's at Inniskeen, 1-13 to 0-10. For a while it looked like Cathal McShane might win it on his own for the students but Dermot Malone's goal ten minutes into the second half turned the tide in the Oriel men's favour.

Derry will provide Monaghan's semi-final opposition in Armagh this weekend after the Oak Leaf men cantered to a 2-20 to 0-6 win over Queens at Owenbeg. A power failure in the first half saw the action deferred by half an hour but, with the teams agreeing to play just 60 minutes instead of 70, the hosts won easily thanks in part to first-half goals from Enda Lynn and Neil Forester.



Fermanagh were on fire against Antrim, winning by 0-19 to 0-5, having led by 0-11 to no score at the break. The resounding nature of the victory was enough to see Pete McGrath's men advance as best runners-up to face neighbours Tyrone in Clones on Sunday afternoon. Tomas Corrigan was on target five times.

Armagh and Down was a cracker, with the Orchard County winning by 1-15 to 2-8 in front of 4,320 spectators. Second-half majors from Darren O'Hagan and Alan Davidson helped the Mourne County come right back into contention at the death but Aaron Findon finished the game in dramatic fashion with a last-gasp Orchard three-pointer.