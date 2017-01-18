Walsh Cup round-up: Colleges grab the wins 18 January 2017





Carlow players and management huddle.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Carlow players and management huddle.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Wednesday night saw two Fitzgibbon Cup contenders hold off two up and coming hurling counties in the Walsh Cup third round.

DJ Carey’s Carlow IT sneaked past Meath at Dunganny, running out 4-19 to 4-18 winners having led by 2-11 to 0-9 at the interval.



A goal from Neil Heffernan and a Carlow IT own goal improved things for the Royals after the resumption somewhat but Carlow looked set for a comfortable win when leading by 4-18 to 2-14 with seven minutes remaining.

Meath then hit 2-4 on the bounce with goals from Kevin Keena and Stephen Clynch to level the game in injury time before a late Carlow IT winner.

UCD were too strong for Carlow at Dr Cullen Park, Leading 3-8 to 0-4 at the break the Belfield College went on to win by 3-15 to 0-18.

The final game of the night saw NUIG defeat DIT by 1-24 to 0-18 in Abbotstown.