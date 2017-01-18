Munster SHL: wins for Cork and Limerick 18 January 2017





Cork's Chris O'Leary with Eoin Madigan of Waterford ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Cork's Chris O'Leary with Eoin Madigan of Waterford ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Cork continued their good form and Limerick bounced back on a high scoring night in round 3 of the Munster SHL.

Waterford got off to a flying start against Cork in Mallow and led by 1-6 to 0-2 after fifteen minutes thanks to an Eamonn Murphy goal. Patrick Horgan inspired a Cork rally with a flurry of points as the Rebels levelled the game before Waterford took a 1-10 to 0-12 interval lead.



The Rebels kept up that pace and ran out 0-25 to 1-19 winners.

In the other game on the night Clare played some fine hurling in Sixmilebridge but a Limerick goal from Graeme Mulcahy just before the interval cut their lead to a point at half time, 0-12 to 1-8.

With 15 minutes left to play Clare had restored a three point lead (0-17 to 1-11) but a Barry Nash goal and a point put Limerick ahead again.

Clare levelled again but a late flurry with inspirational points from Cian McCormack and Diarmuid Byrnes saw Limerick win by 2-15 to 0-19.