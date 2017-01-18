LIVE: Wednesday Night Match Tracker

18 January 2017

Armagh's Conor White with Down's Brendan McArdle ©INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry

There's another flurry of intercounty football and hurling action tonight, including the decisive third round of the Dr McKenna Cup.

Six matches in Ulster's subsidiary football competition throw in at 8pm and the four semi-finalists will be known once the dust has settled. Key games up north include Armagh against Down at the Athletic Grounds and the meeting of Tyrone and Donegal in Omagh.

In hurling, meanwhile, there's third-round fare in both the Munster senior hurling league (Clare V Limerick and Cork V Waterford) and the Walsh Cup.

That's eleven encounters in total and derbies aplenty; we'll keep you posted on all the drama as it unfolds.

Click here for full LIVE text commentary.




