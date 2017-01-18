Team news: Cavan hand out three debuts 18 January 2017





Cavan's Paul O'Connor beats goalkeeper Sean Fox of UUJ to score a goal.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Cavan's Paul O'Connor beats goalkeeper Sean Fox of UUJ to score a goal.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Cavan boss Mattie McGleenan has handed out three debuts for tonight's McKenna Cup round 3 fixture versus UUJ.

Midfielder Shane O'Rourke (Laragh United), full-forward Conor Madden (Gowna) and left corner-forward Peter McCabe (Killinkere) will all make their senior bows for the Blues at Kingspan Breffni Park. There are a total of ten changes from the side that started Sunday's 2-14 to 1-6 success over Donegal in Ballybofey.

Jason McLoughlin, Joshua Hayes, Conor Moynagh, Dara McVeety, Brian Sankey, Rory Dunne and Paul O'Connor also come into the fold. Fergal Reilly, Padraig Faulkner, Killian Brady, Martin Reilly, Gerard Smith, Tomas Corr, Joe Dillon, Killian Clarke, Shane Tierney and Sean Johnston are the players who make way.

A win or a draw for McGleenan's men will see them secure top spot in Group C and a place in the semi-finals against the best runners-up on Sunday.

Cavan (McKenna Cup v UUJ): James Farrelly; Jason McLoughlin, Rory Dunne, Joshua Hayes; John McCutcheon, Conor Moynagh, Ciaran Brady; Brian Sankey, Shane O'Rourke; Niall McKiernan, Turloc Mooney, Dara McVeety; Paul O'Connor, Conor Madden, Peter McCabe.

Subs: Joe O'Donoghue, Fergal Reilly, Gerard Smith, Killian Clarke, Tomas Corr, Conor Smith, Colm Smith, Martin Reilly, Stephen Murray, Enda Reilly, Padraig Faulkner.