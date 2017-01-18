Schools: Moate and St Peter's book final tickets 18 January 2017





Moate Community School and St Peter's of Wexford will contest this year's Top Oil Leinster Schools SF 'A' final.

Moate are through to the provincial decider for the first time since 1981 courtesy of their 1-9 to 0-8 semi-final victory over Good Counsel College, New Ross at Stradbally today.

Robbie Forde's goal boosted the Westmeath students into a 1-3 to 0-3 interval lead and they finished up with four points to spare over their Wexford opponents.

Meanwhile, in Enniscorthy, St Peter's prevailed against Wicklow Schools on a scoreline of 0-13 to 1-8.

The winners enjoyed the better of the first-half exchanges and led by six points – 0-9 to 0-3 – at the change of ends.

Backed by the wind, Wicklow Schools upped the ante after the break but were unable to reel in their opponents.

The final is fixed for Saturday, January 28th at a venue TBA.