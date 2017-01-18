Cunningham's door is always open to Con O'Callaghan 18 January 2017





Cuala's Con O'Callaghan celebrates scoring a goal against St Mullins.

Dublin hurling boss Ger Cunningham admits he would love to be able to call upon Con O'Callaghan's services.

The young dual star hit 6-10 in Cuala's successful Leinster Club SHC campaign prior to Christmas but his main focus this year will be on trying to nail down a starting spot on Jim Gavin's football team.

“It goes without saying I'd love to have a player like Con available to us,” Cunningham told gaa.ie.

“The time he was in with us around 15 months ago, he had just come out of minor. He always said to us that football was his first love.

“You'd love to have him there. We wish him the best, but at the same time he knows the door is always open to us if he wants to play hurling.

“I think his focus is going to be on football for the next while.”