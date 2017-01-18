Team news: Meath and IT Carlow sides for Walsh Cup clash 18 January 2017





Meath's Kevin Keena gets in his strike against Kildare in the 2nd round of the Walsh Cup at Pairc Tailteann. Meath's Kevin Keena gets in his strike against Kildare in the 2nd round of the Walsh Cup at Pairc Tailteann.

Meath boss Martin Ennis has made two changes to his team for tonight's Walsh Cup meeting with IT Carlow in Dunganny.

David Reilly and Kevin Keena are called up at left half-back and right corner-forward respectively, having both impressed as substitutes in Sunday's one-point victory over Kildare in Navan. Darragh Kelly and Mark O'Sullivan miss out on the midweek fixture at the Meath GAA Centre of Excellence due to injury.

The Royals' captain Damien Healy has been named at centre-back for the Carlow students while fellow county man Jack Fagan, who switched his allegiance to Waterford last season, is picked at left corner-forward in DJ Carey's side.

Meath (Walsh Cup v IT Carlow): Shane McGann; Sean Geraghty, Shane Whitty, Cormac Reilly; Shane Brennan, Keith Keoghan, David Reilly; Anthony Forde, Joey Keena; James Toher, Cathal McCabe, James Kelly; Kevin Keena, Neil Heffernan, Sean Quigley.

Subs: Charlie Ennis, Michael O'Grady, Niall Weir, Luke Martyn, Liam Ferguson, Peter Farrell, Stephen Clynch, John McCloskey, Gary Kelly, Ronan Sherlock, Paudie Keogh.

IT Carlow (Walsh Cup v Meath): Enda Rowland (Laois); Ross Brown (Waterford), Kevin Hannafin (Kerry), Dwane Palmer (Laois); Robert Moran (Kilkenny), Damien Healy (Meath), Dale O'Hanlon (Tipperary); Kevin Kelly (Kilkenny), Thomas Nolan (Tipperary); Martin Kavanagh (Carlow), James Doyle (Carlow), Colin Dunford (Waterford); Chris Bolger (Carlow), Stephen Maher (Laois), Jack Fagan (Waterford).

Subs: Ciaran Brennan (Kilkenny), Tommy Gallagher (Westmeath), Luke Mullally (Tipperary), John Fitzpatrick (Kilkenny), Andrew Mortimer (Laois), Cathal Madden (Clare), Shane Phelan (Laois), Michael Redmond (Wexford), Michael O'Hanlon (Wexford), Darragh Tobin (Kilkenny), Seamus Casey (Wexford).

