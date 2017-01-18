Rochford keeps cards close to his chest 18 January 2017





Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford is not giving much away with regards to what newcomers have impressed him.

Rochford has run the rule over a number of fringe players in the last two games and is set to do the same against Roscommon, although a few more familiar faces may be in the line up.

Speaking to the Western People, the Mayo manager refused to name names but admitted that a few players had impressed him.

“A couple of guys are moving in the right way but we have a big game next week against Division One opposition and we’ll get a better sense of where we’re at,” said Rochford.

“You’ve got to be putting your hand up every day and that includes guys who have been cornerstones of the squad. Throughout the league and throughout the championship you need to be putting your hand up, so every day and every training session affords you the opportunity to either make your way into the team or into the squad or to retain your place in the wider squad.”