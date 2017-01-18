Cribbin focused on NFL 18 January 2017





Westmeath manager Tom Cribbin.

Westmeath manager Tom Cribbin feels that he got what he wanted out of the O’Byrne Cup.

The Lake County’s interest in the early season competition came to an end last weekend as ultimately their opening round defeat to Louth was their undoing.

Cribbin is not too despondent to have exited the competition and he stressed to the Westmeath Independent that their focus was on the forthcoming league opener against Carlow on February 5th.

“We had three interesting games in which 33 players, new and older got opportunities to start,” said Cribbin.

“It’s always hard to judge young players in these games because sometimes they’re actually trying that bit too hard.

“But I feel there’s plenty of talent in Westmeath football and that we saw glimpses of that in the past week or so. The main thing, for me, was getting through the O’Byrne Cup without any major injuries because we’ve made no secret of the fact that trying to get promoted in the league will be very important to us.”